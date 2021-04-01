Arena Group is an international event solutions company, providing outstanding bespoke and innovative solutions for the most prestigious sporting, commercial and cultural occasions around the World. Our demountable capabilities include structures, seating, scaffolding, ice rinks, furniture hire, interiors, fencing and barriers, cold rooms, bar hire and catering equipment hire.

Whether a sporting event, holiday village covered space or accommodation, industrial or commercial solution, Arena are dedicated to creating the perfect environment for your requirements, adopting a tailored approach to each project.

With vast experience within infrastructure and construction, extending your on-site space for long term Industrial and commercial solutions is effortless with Arena’s range of flexible and customisable temporary structures. Industrial building solutions provide the perfect protection against the elements and offer sensitive projects privacy and discretion. Ranging from temporary warehousing, retail buildings, medical testing stations, sports and education buildings, welfare units, construction site coverage and aircraft hangars, our bespoke solutions enable a rapid response.

As well as a vast stock of commodities, Arena has dedicated internal design, project management and site management teams with many years’ experience fulfilling the Principal Contractor role, all of whom are fully compliant with requirements of CDM.

Our distinctive high level of product and service delivery has become revered and sought after, and is known as the ‘Arena Standard’, resulting in long-standing relationships with some of the most prestigious events in the World. From the iconic to the intimate, the Arena Standard is never compromised, enabling us to deliver extraordinary live experiences globally.

Contact Details:

Arena UK & Europe HQ

Needingworth Industrial Estate,

St Ives, Cambridgeshire PE27 4NB

01480 274570

www.arenagroup.com