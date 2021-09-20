Allseated EXVO is a true 3D virtual platform that allows you to create immersive, fully branded experiences with features that keep your audience completely engaged. EXVO is unique in that it brings in-person and virtual attendees together to meet, exchange ideas, and learn and laugh together. EXVO gives every participant an incredible experience: enter meeting rooms for breakout sessions, listen to keynote speakers in large halls, and utilize features including chat, Q&A, 1 on 1, and group networking. With endless customization options for your theme and sponsors, EXVO brings the live event experience to virtual events. Allseated is experts in digital platforms for event planning. With hundreds of events planned through EXVO and eight years working closely with planners, you can be sure it puts people first, it’s easy to use, technologically sound, and totally reliable.
Contact Details:
https://www.allseated.com/exvo/