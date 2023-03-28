Top of Article

Founded in 1999, MEETYOO provides a premium all-in-one platform for immersive virtual and hybrid event experiences. As an experienced managed service provider, we have organized numerous digital events such as trade shows, town halls, conferences and career fairs for clients like SAP, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, L’Oréal, Commerzbank, the Fraunhofer Institute, Continental, the University of Adelaide, and many small and midsize companies. With offices in Berlin, Mannheim, and New York, we count to the world’s leading virtual event providers and award-winning IT companies and have made our software available to customers in over 80 countries.

MEETYOO’s digital events and conferences are highly customizable and provide a point-and-click interface with managed service for digital expositions and virtual trade fairs targeted at large-scale audiences. Each month, we coordinate more than 10 million conferencing minutes for over 3,000 clients from all industrial sectors. We have been TÜV-certified as a software provider for 10 years in a row – the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate recognizes MEETYOO’s premium standards in the field of information security.

Selling propositions/features:

MEETYOO’s virtual event platform provides a complete event experience covering all your needs with an experienced project manager at your side:

Fully customizable digital environments which display your corporate identity for optimized brand messaging

Auditoriums with live presentations, real-time polling and Q&As via our built-in webcast solution

Expo hall with true to life interactive booths and personalized static or animated avatars – ideal for lead generation and sales

Workshops and group discussions via our built-in video conferencing solution

Unlimited engagement opportunities including live text and video chat at booths and lounge areas

Endless networking and gamification possibilities

Registration page, reminder mailings, and feedback survey

Increased audience reach and support for more than 50,000 live participants

Contact Details:

Europe Office (Berlin) meetyoo conferencing GmbH

Friedrichstraße 200

10117 Berlin

Germany DE Phone: +49 30 868 710 – 400

Fax: +49 30 868 710 – 466

E-mail: info@meetyoo.com US Office (New York) MEETYOO Inc.

80 Pine Street, Floor 24

New York, NY 10005

USA EN Tel: +1 646 537 7645

EN Phone: +13 47 817 762 0

E-mail: info@meetyoo.com