Access Displays

Social Distancing Essentials

With workplaces reopening across all sectors, we have seen a surge in demand for social distancing displays and hygiene solutions. To help clients, we have created a dedicated section within our website which covers all types of products to help keep both staff and customers safe.

Protective Screens

Our range of protective screens include solutions to suit all budgets. We have freestanding, reception, office desk and shop counter protection screens to protect both staff and customers. Options include full screens, and screens with a cut out or open section at the bottom to allow items to be exchanged from person to person.

Sanitising Stations

Sanitising stations are available to suit many applications and individuals. They are available for use indoors or outdoors. We even have vibrant, multi-height hand sanitiser stations designed to encourage children to practise hand hygiene. Choose from freestanding, wall mounted, and digital hand sanitiser displays with interactive screens.

Screens and Partitions

Screens and partitions including dividers to help section off areas in offices, meeting rooms and conference venues. We also offer beautifully designed partition screens with a choice of designs, perfect for separating tables in venues and cafes in line with social distancing requirements.

Poster Displays and Snap Frames

Our poster displays and snap frames are available in either freestanding or wall mounted configurations to suit A4, A3, A2, A1 and A0 poster sizes. Simply ‘snap’ the frame to open the display, place your poster inside and snap the frame back in place to secure the poster. Ideal for reminding customers and staff of social distancing measures and queueing information.

Floor Stickers

We have wide selection of floor stickers available as standard templates, saving you the time of arranging for a designer to generate artwork. If you would like your own bespoke print, we can of course offer this too. Our standard template floor stickers come in packs of either 3 or 12 and are a low cost and space saving option to communicate social distancing and queuing information.

Queue Management

Ideal for sectioning off an area or dedicating a space to queueing, our queue management systems are available for purchase or hire. Choose from a standard post and rope option or barrier posts with webbing that is spring loaded and integrated into the post. You can configure our queue management system how you like, simply by moving the posts to the designated setup and attaching the webbing or rope to the post next to it.

If you have a larger or more bespoke requirements, please get in touch as we can fit bespoke protective screens and supply and install our solutions at as many offices, shops, or receptions as you require.

