The Specialist Communications Agency for Events, Venues, Event Tech and Suppliers.

At 52eight3, we work with a range of businesses across the Industry, helping them build their audiences and attendees through thoughtful, impactful campaigns that position their business at the heart of the industry.



Our extensive event industry knowledge, combined with our understanding of the market and our relationships with key industry media help get your news and brand in front of the right audiences at the right time.

When working with our clients, we become an extension of their team, a trusted partner who can bring authoritative consultation to help create a positive narrative around their organisation and subsequently accelerate growth.

Whether you are trying to: drive more event professionals to use your technology, service or venue; increase event audiences; attract strong talent to your organisation; bring new eyes to a waning commercial campaign; or have bigger aspirations for your business – our consultancy can help.

Contact Details:

Katie Morhen, Founder

John De Mierre House,

Bridge Road,

Haywards Heath,

West Sussex,

RH16 1UA

https://calendly.com/52eight3

https://52eight3.com/